In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated she’s “satisfied” with how Joe Biden has responded to a sexual assault allegation from a former Senate staffer.

Tara Reade accuses Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she was an aide in his Senate office. Biden has faced increasing pressure to personally address the claim, which has been denied by his campaign.

