Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper back training after hip injury | Football News





Alisson suffered a muscular injury to his hip in March

Alisson has begun following a training programme in keeping with the remainder of Liverpool’s first-team squad as he steps up his restoration from a hip injury.

The Reds’ goalkeeper missed three matches earlier than the Premier League was suspended on account of coronavirus after selecting up the injury in training earlier than Liverpool’s 2-Zero FA Cup defeat at Chelsea in March.

Alisson was additionally absent for Liverpool’s subsequent two residence video games towards Bournemouth and the Champions League last-16 second leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

He was nearing a return to full health when the coronavirus lockdown got here into impact and has been engaged on a set programme despatched from the membership’s health employees.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper coach John Achterberg instructed the membership web site: “[Alisson] despatched movies, doing a little leaping and workouts. Obviously, we have been working with him till the lockdown and he was principally match.

“Now it’s for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers. They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well.”