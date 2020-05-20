Alison Roman’s New York Times column ‘on temporary leave’ after Chrissy Tiegen, Marie Kondo remarks: report

Per the electrical outlet, the Times did not suggest for how long the leave would certainly last neither did it state a certain factor regarding why.

Earlier this month, a New York Times food reporter made headings after she made aloof comments concerning Chrissy Teigan and also Marie Kondo’s particular companies, informing The New Consumer in a meeting that Teigen’s Cravings site was a “content farm” which Kondo had “sold out.”

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” Roman informed the outlet

The reporter included: “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.”

She likewise slammed arranging expert Kondo, likewise referred to as Konmari, for profiting from her popularity. Kondo has actually released 4 publications on arranging.

After obtaining reaction for her remarks, Roman, 34, openly said sorry to Teigen, 34, and also Kondo, 35, through a letter shared to her social networks.

“I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try to distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for,” Roman created. “It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.”

The letter proceeded, specifying that Teigen and also Kondo have both “worked extremely hard to get to where they are.”

Teigen responded on Twitter, saying thanks to Roman for her kind words.

“To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u!” Teigen created online. “It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!”

Reps for the Times did not instantly reply to Fox News’ ask for remark.

