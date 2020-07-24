Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW510K: Alienfx Per Key RGB LED – Media CONTROLS & USB Passthrough – Cherry MX Low Profile Red Switches



Price: $159.99 - $119.00

(as of Jul 24,2020 22:42:39 UTC – Details)



Alienware low-profile RGB Mechanical gaming Keyboard 510k-dark slim profile with Cherry MX low profile Red switches AlienFX per-key RGB Backlighting fully programmable keys with N-key rollover

Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16 8 million colors per Key

Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics new generation iconic Alienware design

Fully programmable keys for macros and key assignment with N-key rollover

Durable 5000 Series aluminum construction for complete robustness and reliability

Integrated USB pass-through and dedicated Audio control with sound roller for fast & accurate adjustability

Cherry MX low profile Red switches AlienFX per Key RGB Backlighting 5000 Series aluminum construction dedicated volume control integrated USB pass-through braided 2M cable