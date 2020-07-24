‘Alien’ Marc Marquez returning to MotoGP racing days after breaking arm in dramatic crash

The six-time world champ had actually managed a remarkable save to prevent a crash early in the Spanish Grand Prix, just to be foiled by the exact same turn while defending 2nd location with 4 laps to go.

Marquez’ Honda lost traction then turned over, sending him flying through the air and into a gravel trap. The bike then moved into him, fracturing his humerus. He went through surgical treatment on Tuesday that included the setup of a titanium plate, however the treatment went “extremely well,” according to his group.

“We understand the physician is great however it was a great task. After surgical treatment the rider began to feel extremely well. He began to contact us [saying], ‘I feel well, I’ m not having a lot discomfort, I can move the arm’,” Honda Racing group supervisor Alberto Puig told Motorsport Magazine.

Marquez now prepares to be on the track on Saturday and, if he feels up to it, will continue through certifying and Sunday’s Andalusian Grand Prix.

The 27- year-old Spaniard is understood for his astonishing capability to manage his bike in scenarios that would trigger others to crash, leading lots of fans and experts to recommend typically that he is an “alien” racing amongst males.

