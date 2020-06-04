Alicia Silverstone Reveals She & 9-Year-Old Son Bear ‘Take Baths Together’!

In case anyone’s wondering, Alicia Silverstone is still very close with her son Bear! Very very close.

While talking to The New York Times about spending time in the home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with the 9-year-old, the Clueless star made an interesting revelation: she and her son bathe together! She told the outlet:

“My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting.”

Naturally, maybe not everyone felt comforted by Silverstone’s statement, seeing as she’s already raised brows with her… shall we say, intimate parenting approach.

As you may remember, the star got backlash back in 2012 — years before backlash as we know it even existed — when she posted a video of herself chewing up food and spitting it in to then-baby Bear’s mouth just like a mother bird. Considering that incident is burned onto so many brains forever, some readers felt they needed clarification on Silverstone and son’s bath time adventures — mostly if bathing suits were involved.

We should note: there’s nothing wrong with a parent bathing or showering with their youngster. Sometimes, it’s even a requisite for a parent who’s struggling to have free time because of other circumstances. However, psychologists say there’s a general cutoff date regarding when shared tub time should stop.

Dr. Richard Beyer, a licensed psychologist in Arcadia, California, told Fatherly:

“The general rule of thumb is by the time children reach school age, around five years old, they shouldn’t be showering with you. That’s the conventional wisdom, the general cutoff line.”

So that’s what the shrinks think; bath time should end well before 4th grade. But needless to say, Alicia has always parented on her own terms!

As fans know, Silverstone raises her son — whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — on a vegan diet, that is apparently doing wonders for the boy’s physical and mental health. The 43-year-old told Us Weekly and other reporters during a May #BlogHer20 panel that Bear has “more energy” than most kids, adding:

“I always laugh, like, ‘Oh, my poor vegan baby, he’s so weak,’ because he’s jumping all over the place and he’s so wild. But there’s a calmness to him and a centeredness. He’s not off the charts.”

Silverstone proceeded to reveal she doesn’t “yell or scream or discipline” Bear because it’s not “necessary,” adding:

“All I have to do is say, ‘Oh, Bear, no thank you,’ and he goes, ‘OK, mom.’ He’s got it. We just can talk like that because he’s not feeling crazy. When they feel bad, when they eat unhealthy food and they don’t feel good, then they don’t act good. Same as us.”

What do U think about Alicia’s bath behavior, Perezcious readers? Is she a secret parenting genius or… something different??