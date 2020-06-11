Alicia Keys, Jada Pinkett Smith post powerful calls to action on the young black woman’s death

Alicia Keys posts powerful call to action in the wake of the death of Breonna Taylor. (Twitter)

Alicia Keys, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sia and Tracee Ellis Ross are among countless a-listers using their voices and platforms to raise the question “Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?” and to urge people to take action toward justice.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, was in her Louisville, Ky., apartment on March 13 when Louisville Metro Police Department officers entered using a “no-knock” warrant and fatally shot the young woman. In the video shared on the social media marketing pages of celebrities, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, explains what occurred and how the officers involved have yet to be held accountable.

“They fired 22 times; eight of those bullets landed in the body of the most essential worker I will ever know,” Palmer says in the video. “Now the whole city is mad; now the whole world is mad. Breonna should not be dead. Some days, I feel like I can’t breathe without her. This should never happen to another family. I am Breonna Taylor’s mother. Say her name!”

The video also features Tamika Mallory, an activist behind the 2017 Women’s March who co-created the intersectional social justice organization Until Freedom, which is now spotlighting Taylor’s death, and national efforts to bring justice to the woman’s family. Mallory explains how everyone can perform their spend four specific calls to action that Keys outlined on her Twitter account.

Call interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder at (502) 574-7660 and demand that he complete the investigation INSTANTLY and change it over to the solicitors for #BreonnaTaylor and the attorney general. — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 10, 2020

Keys, alongside Smith, Sia, Ross, Janelle Monáe, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Rowland yet others, have urged their followers to just take these necessary actions, to continue to protest, donate and sign petitions. Most important, they’ve all reminded people to #SayHerName.

