Alibaba Payments Subsidiary Launches AntChain Blockchain Solution

The payments subsidiary of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Ant Group, today released a brand-new blockchain solution called Ant Chain.

According to a report released on South China Morning Post, Ant Chain is developed on top of Ant Group’s blockchain innovation integrating expert system, Internet of Things (IoT), safe and secure calculation and other innovations.

As part of the Ant Chain effort, the Ant Group has actually developed a brand-new workstation comparable in size to a laptop computer. It includes integrated software application and hardware accelerator implied to smooth the performance of blockchain applications.

Ant Chain’s workstation can supposedly minimize the set-up time to one-tenth of the typical and can increase deal speeds by 30%.

Over 100 million digital records submitted everyday

Ant Group entered the blockchain area in 2015 and began dealing with industrial applications on its blockchain in 2015. It now declares that it can support over one billion user accounts and procedure as much as a billion deals daily.

The business stated that nearly 100 million digital records consisting of deal information, copyright and home ownership certificates are submitted onto Ant Chain every day.

Ant Group has actually revealed exceptional interest in the blockchain market. In January this year, the business likewise revealed the launch of an enterprise-focused blockchain platform called Ant Blockchain Open Alliance.

In a main declaration, Li Jieli, the basic supervisor of blockchain services and developments at Ant stated, “The application of market blockchain is still at an early phase and [it] will support digital deals, minimizing expenses in numerous markets as the digital economy establishes.”