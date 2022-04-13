The second regional meeting at 3 + 3 will take place soon. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali, who said he expected clear results.

“We have certain plans for the agenda of the second meeting at 3 + 3. “The meeting should take place in the near future, we should not procrastinate,” Ali said.

He noted that clear results must be achieved within the framework of this platform, otherwise, according to him, it will lose its significance.

“We are for real results. We have a very clear idea of ​​the future development of the region. “We know what we want, we will continue to use all opportunities to achieve our goals,” said Ali.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN