Home Armenia Ali stated that the Minsk Group can in fact be considered invalid.... Armenia Ali stated that the Minsk Group can in fact be considered invalid. “Freedom” |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 12, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 30,097 visits, 2022-04-11according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Damages in RA regions տարբեր in different administrative districts of Yerevan due to strong wind | Morning Armenia “Something awkward happened…” Edmon Marukyan |: Morning Armenia Turkey bypasses Western sanctions by embracing Russian oligarchs | Morning Recent Posts Trump says he’s looking at unproven Covid-19 therapeutic Watch nearly eight minutes of Gotham Knights first gameplay footage Concerns grow over Tokyo Olympics and COVID-19 as Japan extends state of emergency in... Michael Cohen’s daughter says she was taken aback by Trump’s behavior $15m For Britney Spears’ Spill-All Book Deal: Conservatorship Drama Part Of Revelation Most Popular Rachel Maddow Announces That She Will Return Weekly Starting May 2022 Rachel Maddow has announced that starting in May, she would broadcast MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show exclusively on Monday nights. According to a network representative,... Billy Ray Cyrus’s Wife Tish Cyrus Files For Divorce After 28 Years Of Marriage Following nearly 28 long years of matrimony, Miley Cyrus' mother, Trish Cyrus, called it quits with her husband, Billy Ray Cyrus. Tish filed court... Russia will provide necessary assistance in strengthening Armenia’s security. Ambassador: The regional issue is of great importance in the context of the Armenian-Russian relations, said Russian Ambassador to Russia Sergey Kopirkin at the reception... “Armenia can not hinder our” Zangezur Corridor “program ․ it is an obligation... "Yerevan should understand that it can not prevent Baku from building the Zangezur Transport Corridor," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali at a meeting on... Bebe Rexha To Join American Idol As A Mentor Jimmie Allen and Bebe Rexha are going back to their origins. With frontrunner Kenedi Anderson's surprise departure from the competition, the battle on "American...