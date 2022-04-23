Baku has decided on the composition of the delegation preparing for the peace agreement with Armenia and is ready for the Baku-Yerevan talks. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a telephone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel. A statement from the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan states that the conversation took place on Michel’s initiative.

Ali stressed that according to the results of the meeting in Brussels, the Azerbaijani side has decided on the composition of the delegation on the demarcation commission, which is preparing a peace agreement between the two countries, and is ready for the Baku-Yerevan talks.

At the same time, Ali reiterated that the talks should be based on the five principles proposed by them.

Ali also thanked Michel for her assistance in normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including demarcation, demarcation, preparation of a peace treaty, and opening of transport links.

In her turn, Michel stated that she will continue her efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and establish a lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN