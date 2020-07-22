Ali Pearl Edge Wrap for Black Hair-Satin Edge Laying Scarf for Lace Frontal Wigs-Wigrip- Soft Women’s Satin Headband for Makeup, Facial,Sport,Yoga (Pink 2 pieces)



Product Description

Ali Pearl Headbands Satin Edge Scarf for Lace Frontal Wigs

Women’s Fashion Soft Satin Headscarf

Sport Headbands Head Tie Sacrf for Women

Easy to Use and Very Useful

Ali Pearl Headbands



Free Your Hands

QUALITY MATERIAL



SLIP-PROOF AND PROTECTIVE

Perfect for keeping wigs in place without combs, clips, glue or tapes. Free your hand,save your time and energy.

Slik satin material, very soft, easy to wash,easy to care.

Recommend HAND WASH for best result.

ONE SIZE FITS ALL

Lenth and width well enough, 56″ X 4″

Suitable for all head circumstance.

Attention Please:

Lift your hair just to your forehead but not to go over forming an angle from side in case the hair band slip from your headband.

VERY USEFUL

Suitable for wig, scarf, hat and hair accessory. Can be used to affix your hair when you install wig, make baby hair, pluck hair line,do sport or yoga at gym or make up or do facial mask at home or dormitory.

Can also be tied into beautiful bowknot, put on the left/right side of the neck. Allow you to express your own unique sense of creativity and style, retaining an attractive and subtle feminine charm.

Nice Goods



Satin Edge Setting Scarf

5 colors to choose.

UPGRADED BLACK HEADBAND: Smooth on the outside and rough on the inside, not easy to slip off.

NICE GIFT BAG

4 goods in 1 package: A Black Edge Laying headband, A hair edge brush, A mini tape measure in random color and A storage makeup bag.4 Useful items to help slay perfect edges.

