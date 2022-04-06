Before the meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with the President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali expressed hope that the trilateral meeting will be fruitful, TASS reports citing Ali’s press service.

The President of Azerbaijan praised the contribution of Charles Michel in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, <...> expressed hope that the tripartite meeting “will be focused on the result.”

“Referring to the previous talks on the issue, which took place in Brussels in December last year, Ilham Ali used the agenda of the peace reached at that time,” the statement said.

It should be reminded that the trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali is taking place in Brussels at the moment.

Before the meeting, the President of the European Council also had a private talk with Nikol Pashinyan.