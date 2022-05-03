Harut Sassounian

Publisher of The California Courier

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com:

On April 29, 2022, President Ilham Ali held an international conference in the Azerbaijani capital Baku entitled “South Caucasus. Development և Cooperation ”, which was attended by 40 participants from 23 countries. The conference lasted more than three hours with a short introductory speech by Ali, followed by lengthy answers to dozens of questions from flattering foreign guests.

Hafiz Pasha, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and Rector of the ADA (Diplomatic Academy of Azerbaijan) University hosting the conference, delivered a welcoming speech. He said that the conference was “dedicated to the Great Victory, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.” The day before the conference, the participants were taken on a tour of Fizuli և Shushi. Pasha said! “Our guests were able to see some parts of the barbaric devastation left after the Armenian occupation.”

In his speech, Ali noted that after the “capitulation” in the 2020 war, Armenia has recently accepted “the five basic principles of peace put forward by Azerbaijan.” He said that Azerbaijan had lost the possibility of peace “for thirty years because of separatism’s Armenian violence.” I personally will never forget the atrocities and barbarism. ”

Ali calls on Armenians to ‘end their territorial claims from Azerbaijan և Turkey…… It is possible that the Armenian authorities և fully understand the political stratification of the country և cease to take revenge once and for all…… It is ineffective, because it will be more painful for Armenia than before…… “It is absolutely illogical to make territorial claims to Turkey, which has one of the world’s leading economies, one of the very few leading armies.” Armenians must “give up all illusions.”

Ali even dared to warn the Armenians, “to stop all the attempts to rebuild the army, to become stronger, to have a population of five million, which they announced as their state program, and then to take back their territories.” That will officially end their statehood. ”

Ali accused Armenia of “destroying the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and renaming all our cities, including Aghdam and Shusha.”

Ali revealed how Azerbaijan blocked the supply of weapons to Armenia during the 2020 war. “We have repeatedly said publicly that during the 44-day war, they regularly transported weapons from Russia to Armenia by several cargo planes a day. We followed all the routes from Rostov to Mozdok. We asked our Georgian friends to close the airspace, they did it. We asked our Georgian friends to close the land route from Russia to Georgia, by which they were transporting weapons to Armenia, and they did that, for which we are grateful. We have sent letters to all the countries along the Caspian Sea to prevent Russian cargo planes from carrying weapons to Armenia. We have sent letters to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran. But, unfortunately, the planes used the territories of these countries to enter Armenia. ”

Ali also mocked Armenia and the Diaspora, thinking that “the whole world owes everything to them, someone will come and protect them, someone will come and fight for them, someone will come and give money and give everything.” “They will sit down and exploit their controversial and dubious so-called tragedy.”

Ali accused the Armenians of mining the lost territories in favor of Azerbaijan just before the evacuation in the war, after Armenia signed the “Capitulation Act” on November 10, 2020 ․ “We gave them 10-20 days to leave those areas based on the agreement signed on November 10. “But they used it to mine land, to burn down their unbuilt but inhabited houses, to cut down trees, and to cause other ecological disasters.” He said that during that same period, the Armenians “destroyed 30 hydroelectric power stations.”

Ali falsely claimed that Azerbaijan is a tolerant, multicultural country. He cited the existence of an Armenian church in the center of Baku as an example. “There are five thousand Armenian books in the church,” he said, hiding the fact that the church no longer functions as a sanctuary, but as a library.

Ali assured his guests that “we consider the Armenians living in Karabakh as our citizens. We hope that they will also soon realize that living as a citizen of Azerbaijan, they will have all the rights, their security will be protected. Azerbaijan, unlike Armenia, is a multinational country. All ethnic groups living here, including Armenians, live in peace and dignity. We have an Armenian minority, they have never had a problem in that respect. ” Ali hopes that everyone has forgotten about the repeated massacres of thousands of Armenians in Azerbaijan.

Ali insisted that Azerbaijan is already “receiving some messages from the Armenians of Karabakh – very positive messages. We have already started some initial contacts at different levels. I do not want to reveal many details, but it has already started, this once again shows our intention. “They can be part of rapid economic development, they can feel much more secure, protected, calm in a united Azerbaijani state, but they must give up their separatist tendencies.”

Referring to the forthcoming talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to delimit their mutual borders, Ali insisted that there were maps showing that Yerevan and Zangezur “were part of Azerbaijan.”

During his speech, Ali opposed Russia, answering the question about Ukraine. “We support the territorial integrity of Ukraine” “The most important thing is to never agree to an occupation,” he said.

Finally, insulting the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Ali remembered how he said. “Karabakh is Armenia.” What do they say now? Now they say, “Karabakh is Azerbaijan.” And who says the same people who said in 2019? “Karabakh is Armenia.”

Translation by Ruzanna Avagyan