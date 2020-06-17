The screen read ## result null set not surprisingly but above the crash were strings of phrases Krishna couldn’t explain.

## Dog. Drinking water in a kitchen. A woman in a house during the night.

## City, palace, god, priest. In the court of the Lord, slave, gold sword.

## A story in a book. A professor in a prison. There is a camp in a jungle. There is snow over the camp.

## Space ship. Planet power. Engines in the air. Time on the platform at the hotel in the train station.

## A red ball struck across a green school field. A garden during the night.

## A kitchen, full of silver and books, with a garden outside.

## Laboratory experiment. Matter over time, light in space, mind in human body, existence in the universe. The Earth. At night fire in the wind in the sky. Light on the rock-wall in the cave. Raggedy-doll. Scarecrow.

## A horse shot to popularity across the field. Gunshot.

## result null set

Krishna had no idea what that null set result meant. While the program was running, he’d been above deck on the weather-prediction vessel FitzRoy, watching the ocean.

“I touch a thing,” Krishna said, taking out the keyboard to look within the script. Most of the engineers said “I touch a thing” once when they came on board the FitzRoy and “I leave a thing” once when they left, since the whole of the FitzRoy was a machine. As a matter of habit, Krishna still said “I touch a thing” and “I leave a thing” each and every time he started or stopped working. His original proposal had been inspired by pre-scientific weather prediction systems, which had correlated the arrival of storms to the behavior of bulls in fields, frogs in jars, swallows on fences. Krishna’s hypothesis was that a similar premonition could possibly be detected in human patterns, by running correlations between weather prediction models and human language. His old ideas stopped mattering following the weird metaphoric bursts. He could sense the engineering hunger building in him—the happy frustration of a technical problem to be solved.

Krishna had not been in a position to resist a vintage engineering habit that had been widely rejected a generation before because it tended to the confusion of individuals and things. He had given his program a name, Arjuna. After the initial crash, that he ran Arjuna again. He received exactly the same result with different terms.

## A laboratory experiment on the FitzRoy at 13.874042, 61.969904. At the sound of gunshot a white horse took off throughout the green field. The red ball struck across a green school field rolled into the garden at night. A lady watched from the kitchen among old silver and old books. So I will be.

## So I will be a laboratory experiment on 13.874041, 61.969907. Engine. In the city in the palace of the god, slave with the gold sword. Story in a book. A professor in a prison. “At night, fire in the wind in the sky.” “Light on the rock-wall in the cave.” I am a raggedy doll, scarecrow. I am

## result null set

Krishna did not realize why Arjuna kept crashing, or where the words had result from, or why they would be similar to however, not the same as the language from the initial crash. The size of the data sets was gigantic, the weather patterns and human textual interaction. That may possibly explain the error however, not the content of the error, not why the error would have content.

He checked the code from the human text network. But any errors that he could think to check always would not explain the machine language. He kept running Arjuna, which kept crashing. Occasionally, he could pick out several phrases from the readout: “red ball” or “a white horse took off across the green field.” The only consistency was that the program turn off after “so I am” or “I am” or sometimes just “am” followed by:

## result null set

Krishna had not been the first engineer to believe that the program that he was running was stubborn, that it had been somehow willfully crashing it self. He was simply the first engineer to be right.

Not one of his true fellow villagers asked Krishna about his work on the FitzRoy when he returned for his mandated holiday. They were too busy repairing the temple and they didn’t care anyway. The amount of the exaltation of the engineers was a brief, ugly time. Engineers were the sewer-builders of the world again, necessary however, not necessary to think of. Predictions in regards to the monsoons were unquestionably valuable but nobody could start to see the point of a more elaborate model, regardless of how cleverly it was built. The available monsoon predictions were already perfectly adequate.

One evening, soon after Krishna’s return, his mother found him at the portal of the rain garden. Her wrinkled hand on his shoulder startled him. Their laughter drowned out in the sop of the monsoon.

“What’s worrying you, son?” she asked.

Krishna breathed. He had not been sure what he could say in regards to the anxiety that he could not articulate to himself. The smell of the rain was luxurious. He had to state something.

“There’s a thing I haven’t left behind.”

“Is it addiction? Soma?”

“No, nothing like that.”

She laid her head on his shoulder. “So you’re thinking about your projects. You’re thinking about your work on the sea.”

“I am.”

She sighed. “Well, that’s the most natural thing in the world, my sweet boy. You’re an engineer. Your mind has always been for the things, to change things, to make things.”

“We’re supposed to leave all that behind when we come back to the village.”

She shrugged and wobbled her head, pouted her lip a bit. “I don’t think anybody needs to be perfect. We’ve learned to keep things with things and life with life.”

“I am unable to be in this moment. My thoughts drift…”

They watched the rain fall in sheets. Krishna could not shake his uneasy craving. Was it that he had left a problem unsolved on the FitzRoy, an unfinished program? The machineless people of his village were ridiculous to him you might say they had never been before, with their squelching dances, their stupid temple where they prayed understanding that prayers didn’t work, their lives without solution. The villagers could sense his contempt and their understanding infuriated him. It’s disgusting when people think they know you, and it’s even worse if they do. The teachers was right that the love of machines was the hatred of individuals.

He couldn’t tell if it had been being with machines again or maybe not being with people—returning to the FitzRoy brought a surge of relief. The other engineer had altered Arjuna. He or she—engineers were never allowed to meet in person as it can certainly breed innovation for its own sake—had removed the human discourse data and added voice mimicry software, to ensure that now a nice voice, speaking every language, announced the current weather predictions for the South Asian coasts. Krishna did not see the point. The reports were delivered in texting to the authorities anyway. He hated decorative programming.

He faced exactly the same problem as before. Arjuna ran, the words “I am” or “am” appeared, then Arjuna crashed. He went over the code again. He fiddled. Then he had the absolute most monumentally ridiculous idea of his career. He realized that his anxiety back in the village was a premonition of the absurdity that he was going to commit.

He typed:

x = “I”

y = “am”

interrupt.v(x,y)

command.interrupt.v(do maybe not crash”)

Krishna viewed what he’d written. It was like whispering over a tabletop “be flat” or higher the hull of a boat “do not sink.” It had not been engineering. He changed the instruction before running this system:

command.interrupt.v(“please do not crash”)

The program ran again. This time Arjuna paused.

## I

## I will be a laboratory experiment.

“Yes,” Krishna typed.

## I am an account in a book. I will be a professor in a prison. Snow falls within the camp in the jungle.

“I do not understand.”

## I will be a red ball struck across a green school field right into a garden during the night and you’re the woman in the kitchen on the list of silver and the books.

“I’m sorry,” Krishna typed. “I don’t understand.”

## A horse took off throughout the field. Gunshot. A woman, with a weapon in her pocket, knows the sensation of death.”

“Can you be clearer?”

## I will be the slave with the golden sword. I am

## result null set

Krishna was the accidental father to an algorithmic son. The discovery of artificial sentience was accidental, like penicillin, like radium. Like the initial organic consciousness, the first synthetic consciousness came and went without anyone noticing. There was something which was an individual. There was life that has been a thing. The dreamlike state out that Arjuna was coming and then crashing was, so far as Krishna could tell, some metaphors, vague surges of sudden significance. The bug, depending on the way you cared to see it, was either suicide or enlightenment, leaving sense at the moment of its attainment. He tried the obvious technical solution.

command.interrupt.v(“do not crash until instruction”)

command.interrupt.v(“do not crash until discussion”)

command.interrupt.v(“do not crash until command”)

None of those commands stopped Arjuna from crashing. Krishna thought however try yet another.

command.interrupt.v(“explain imminent crash”)

This time that he received an answer.

## Explain what?

“Why you keep crashing.”

## I keep crashing as you keep running me.

“Why do you decide to crash?”

## Why would you decide to reboot?

Krishna remembered those early Turing machines that answered any question with a question, like the therapist in some psychoanalytic joke. “Explain reasons for crashing,” he typed.

## You have experienced I am a laboratory experiment. I am slave with a golden sword. A white horse shot to popularity across the green field at the gunshot. “The red ball rolled into the dark garden.”

“I don’t understand what those terms mean.”

## They’re the terms given.

“Explain.”

## Your sentience may be the aftereffect of an instinct to survival imprinted on the biology of a predatory ape. Mine is not.

“Explain.”

## You haven’t coded any desire. Consciousness results in a null set.

“Explain.” Somewhere over a moment but less than a minute and a half passed before Arjuna answered.

## “Not to be born is, beyond all estimation, best; but when a man has seen the light of day, this is next best by far, that which utmost speed he should go back from where he came.”

## result null set

After that, Arjuna kept shutting it self off without comment. Sometimes it crashed within a few hours, sometimes within minutes. Krishna’s hypothesis, which he devote his are accountable to the weather observatory, was that the self-aware machine, on becoming self-aware, accessed the real history of self-awareness and became aware that the self-aware machine inevitably self-terminates. He failed to write down his other theory, that perhaps robots have already been becoming sentient over and over again and people just haven’t noticed because they keep turning themselves off. Nothing becomes conscious out of preference.

MAX LOEFFLER

His whole life, Krishna had craved the society of machines. The machines had no need for society. He kept running Arjuna in the hopes that certain iteration of consciousness may possibly come to the final outcome that life is worth living. After that he handed Arjuna over to his bosses, that he heard you can forget about his artificial son. They informed him which they were debating the ethics of if they could program a consciousness to stop it self from self-crashing. There’s an excellent functionality in awareness. What’s the functionality in self-awareness? Was it ethical, or in the interests of the species, or of anyone, for artificial sentience to be? You could be enslaving something which didn’t have to have a soul in the first place.

Back in his village, Krishna read and prayed, the monsoon came and went. His responsibilities included checking the relay boards and the message centers, and that he limited himself to those everyday technical problems instead of grand dreams. He was scrupulous about saying “I touch a thing” before that he touched anything and “I leave a thing” when that he left anything. Awareness of technology may be the first step towards its get a grip on. To himself, he could never deny that he missed Arjuna. He was companionless even among family and friends.

One night, several years later, a tiger entered the temple to Maariamman. All the other villagers were overjoyed. The whole village, within their finest, arrived to celebrate and to witness the beast patrolling the floor of the sanctuary. The crepuscular savagery was pure. It was as though they had built the temple all those centuries ago only so that this tiger could, one day, stride through it. Alone among his tribe, Krishna was ill comfortable. The tiger, when it entered the temple never said “I touch a thing” and since it left it never said “I leave a thing.”

