By Lamine Chikhi

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria’s president telephoned his Turkish equivalent last month to protect the return of a fugitive military authorities who left Algeria days after its effective army chief passed away in December, a top Algerian security source stated.

Guermit Bounouira was turned over to Algerian security authorities in Turkey on Thursday, implicated of dripping military tricks, and will deal with a military judge on Monday in Blida jail southwest of Algiers, the source informedReuters

Turkish authorities were not right away offered to discuss Sunday, which is not a working day inTurkey An attorney for Bounouira was not right away offered for remark.

Turkey’s surrender of Bounouira to Algerian authorities highlights the significance Ankara connects to its relationship with Algeria, an effective neighbour of Libya where Turkish forces have actually intervened in the civil war.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune telephoned Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about a week prior to Islam’s Eid al-Adha vacation, which started on Friday, to request he …