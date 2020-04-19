Algeria politician calls for suspending fasting in Ramadan due to coronavirus – Middle East Monitor

Algerian politician, Noureddine Boukrouh, has actually called for fasting in Ramadan to be quit this year due to the fact that it “poses a health risk and contributes to the outbreak of the coronavirus”.

The previous head of the Algerian Renewal Party (PRA) released a post on Facebook under the title “Coronavirus and also civilisations“, in which he called for the suspension of fasting this year due to the spread of COVID-19

Boukrouh specified: “Muslims have either to suspend fasting, because a hungry body may increase its vulnerability and stimulates the spread of the COVID-19 virus or to opt for fasting and be at the risk of a wider outbreak of the virus.”

The write-up stimulated a wave of dispute in Algeria, particularly on social media sites, where some saw Boukrouh’s recommendation generally that promotes the establishing of law in handling the dilemma, while others struck him for conflicting “in a purely religious issue only Islamic and medical scholars can tackle”.

Neither the Ministry of Religious Affairs neither various other spiritual bodies in Algeria released a talk about the problem.

Boukrouh stated he had actually created the write-up after a conversation was held at the Al-Azhar Mosque on the topic on 7 April.

Last week, Al-Azhar International Centre for Electronic Fatwa specified on Facebook that “a Muslim is not permitted to break the fast in Ramadan unless physicians decide and scientifically prove that fasting will make him vulnerable to infection and death by the coronavirus; a fact which is not scientifically proven until this moment.”