Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker agrees to join Lille | Football News





Alfredo Morelos is desired by Ligue 1 side Lille

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has actually concurred individual terms with Ligue 1 side Lille and the 2 clubs are now working out a cost for the Colombia worldwide.

Lille remain in the marketplace for a striker this summer season to change their star forward Victor Osimhen, who is anticipated to leave the French club this summer season, with Napoli supposedly close to signing him.

Morelos has actually developed himself as an essential gamer for Rangers considering that signing up with from HJK Helsinki in 2017, scoring 44 objectives in 91 looks for the club.

Rangers employer Steven Gerrard spoke previously today of his desire to enhance his forward alternatives ahead of next season.

Gerrard stated: “We have not got enough alternatives in the number 9 location at the minute. We’re actively looking to enhance because location. We have to be client and attempt and get the best one in.

“We can’t simply decide for the short-term. We have to take a look at the huge image and the long term.

“We’ll only go in for the right name who can help us over 60 games rather than someone who can help us for the next few weeks.”

Gerrard has actually been offered the funds to make Jermain Defoe and Ianis Hagi’s loan offers long-term, while Calvin Bassey, Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun have actually likewise gotten here, however the previous Liverpool skipper has actually gotten in touch with the club’s hierarchy to back him in the transfer market as they try to battle the title from Celtic.

“We need more,” he stated. “I have actually informed the club that, I’ve been truthful and open with what I feel we require.

“In regards to where we are at from a monetary viewpoint, they are concerns for other individuals – however I have actually made it rather clear that we require to include to what we have actually got.

“We need to add players into the 11 to make us stronger and then, naturally, that will make the squad stronger. At the moment, we still need to get people in the door.”

Earlier this month, Lille had a ₤23 m quote for Canada striker Jonathan David turned down byGent Gent want to let David leave this summer season, however desire in between ₤27 m and ₤32 m to sanction a sale.

