Alfalfa from ‘Little Rascals’ Movies Arrested for Huffing Air Duster

You are so prison to MEEEEEEE … might be what cops stated to the man who as soon as performed Alfalfa after they busted him for allegedly sucking up air duster cans.

Yes, Bug Hall — who had the lead position within the 90s “Little Rascals” motion pictures — was arrested over the weekend in a Weatherford, TX lodge … the place cops responded to a name for a doable OD.

Weatherford PD tells TMZ … one in all Bug’s relations truly known as in asking the police to verify on him. They did, and when he opened up the door … the cops say they noticed a TON of air duster cans — used for keyboards — everywhere in the room.

WPD says officers requested Bug if he’d been inhaling from the cans … and declare he admitted it. They arrested him on the spot for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a unstable chemical. We’re informed Bug did not put up a battle.

In case you did not know, what Bug is accused of is named huffing and it is tremendous harmful, and prison too.