Alfalfa from ‘Little Rascals’ Movies Arrested for Huffing Air Duster

You are so prison to MEEEEEEE … might be what cops stated to the man who as soon as performed Alfalfa after they busted him for allegedly sucking up air duster cans.
Yes, Bug Hall — who had the lead position within the 90s “Little Rascals” motion pictures — was arrested over the weekend in a Weatherford, TX lodge … the place cops responded to a name for a doable OD.
Weatherford PD tells TMZ … one in all Bug’s relations truly known as in asking the police to verify on him. They did, and when he opened up the door … the cops say they noticed a TON of air duster cans — used for keyboards — everywhere in the room.
WPD says officers requested Bug if he’d been inhaling from the cans … and declare he admitted it. They arrested him on the spot for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a unstable chemical. We’re informed Bug did not put up a battle.
In case you did not know, what Bug is accused of is named huffing and it is tremendous harmful, and prison too.
Bug’s continued performing since his days romancing Darla in “Little Rascals.” He’s had a number of one-off roles on TV reveals all through the 2000s — however clearly appears to be on arduous occasions now.