Alfa WiFi Camp Pro 2 Long Range WiFi Repeater RV kit R36A/Tube-(U) N/AOA-2409-TF-Ant

Use all three of these components above together to boost and share a Wi-Fi signal. Simply connect your computer to the R36A via ethernet cable for a one-time configuration and setup. Connect the AOA-2409TF antenna to the Tube-U(N) receiver, then connect the Tube-U(N) to the USB port on the R36. Using Wi-Fi scanning software built-into the R36 that you will see during the setup wizard, you can scan for and connect to available wireless networks in your area. Once the R36 has connected to a network, you will be prompted to name and password protect your own new local Wi-Fi network, offering any device within a few hundred feet the ability to use the same distant Wi-Fi signal.



This is a special kit shipping in one retail box that features 3 Alfa parts designed to pick up a weak Wi-Fi signal and repeat it as your own personal hotspot. This is ideal for use on boats, RVs and campers, or larger properties.

Improved 1-page setup process for quicker and easier setup

Includes updated R36A with internal performance upgrades for faster throughput speed