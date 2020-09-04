Alexis Sanchez wanted Manchester United exit after first training session | Football News





Alexis Sanchez left Manchester United with just 5 objectives in 45 looks

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez confesses he asked his representative if he might leave Manchester United and go back to Arsenal after his first training session.

Sanchez required to Instagram on Thursday night to inform his side of the story about his stopped working transfer to Old Trafford from Arsenal in 2018, which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite instructions.

The Chilean never ever handled to discover any genuine kind in his two-year spell at United, scoring just 5 objectives in 45 looks, prior to being proceeded to Inter.

Sanchez had actually at first consented to sign up with Manchester City, however his high wage needs ruled United’s closest …