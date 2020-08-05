Alexis Sanchez: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Inter Milan move | Football News





Alexis Sanchez has actually invested this season on loan at Inter Milan

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has actually validated Alexis Sanchez will sign up with Inter Milan on an irreversible offer.

Talks have actually been advancing on an offer which is believed will see Sanchez leave United on a complimentary transfer. The 31- year-old has actually been at Inter on loan considering that August 2019 with United still paying a big part of his ₤560 k-a-week wage.

Inter president Beppe Marotta informed Sky in Italy on Wednesday that Sanchez would be signing a three-year agreement, stating: “He is not official yet but unofficially he is ours for three seasons. We believe in him a lot and we are happy.”

Asked about a capacity Sanchez move after United’s Europa League win over LASK, Solskjaer stated the offer will be validated on …