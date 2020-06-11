Alexis Ohanian says his wife Serena Williams helped him recognize his privilege

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has revealed that his tennis champion wife Serena Williams helps him recognize his privilege.

Last week the 37-year-old tech entreupreneur stepped down from Reddit’s Board of Directors to make space for black leadership within an extradorinary move he said was inspired by his two-year-old daughter Olympia.

Ohanian opened how his wife and daughter influenced his decision to step down so that you can support the black community.

‘There are items that I do that my wife checks me on that I am doing with the most effective of intentions, but still, require me to feel that pain and then dig deeper,’ he said on CBS This Morning on Thursday.

The tech boss opened up on his privilege in the business world saying that he was usually given a seat at the dining table despite his inexperience, youth, and self doubt.

One point of privilege he found recognize was having his voice amplified and opinions supported. He said that he quickly learned that his wife isn’t given that same attention, despite being one of the best athletes on earth.

‘I default be prepared to be heard because most of my life when I bring something up, I’m generally speaking in a position where someone’s planning to hear me, take my side, and hear what I have to say. And it isn’t until I’m talking to my wife about things that I must say i understand that isn’t a luxury that she has had,’ that he revealed.

‘Do you believe that you would’ve come around for this way of thinking in the event that you had not been with Serena particularly?’ host Gayle King asked.

‘I would like to say yes, but — to see — look, to have that front-row seat to her, not just her greatness, but everything she’s got to endure, much of it that never gets reported on, that no one sees, right? … That made the training come really quickly … especially when this really is someone you like,’ Ohanian said.

Making the choice to step far from Reddit’s board wasn’t a simple one for Ohanian, but it’s a decision being echoed around the world as companies work to diversify their offices and support black employees.

Following the white police officer killing of black man George Floyd on May 25, which sparked protests across the country, there’s been a racial reckoning in the US.

Protesters have demanded a finish to police brutality, cities have barred chokeholds, police departments are facing calls to be defunded or reformed, and companies are caving under pressue to diversify.

Ohanian expressed hope for the long run saying, ‘things are changing’, as more folks engaged in the conversation of racial injustice and the scars it has left on the country.

‘That vexation that we feel physically once we push ourselves to go further is something that we usually embrace, right? We know that this is where growth happens. That’s where muscles are tearing somewhat bit so they really regrow stronger. These conversations are that same sort of exercise. They’re that same kind of vexation for the brains and for our souls,’ that he said.

‘Because at the end of the day, if what we’re asking is privileged white people to have the ability to feel a small amount of discomfort to truly have a hard conversation, it’s an affordable ask,’ he added.

‘You know, Reddit was my first son or daughter. I started it right out of college. … I was a youngster who walked out of an LSAT to go to a Waffle House and decided he wished to become a business owner,’ that he said. ‘

‘But looking inward, it absolutely was a hard decision until it absolutely was a really easy one … when I remembered that my greatest creation isn’t and never will undoubtedly be Reddit. It’s my daughter, and I’d like her to be happy with her father,’ that he added.

King noted he could’ve taken the simple route and added a black staffer to the board while keeping his own seat, but that he preferred to lead by example.

‘I think there is something symbolic about someone within my position stepping aside in an effort to say, we’re not just planning to make sure that you have a seat at the table. I’m going to stop trying my seat so that you can contain it. And I really hope it makes boardrooms all across the nation look around the table and say, “Who are we serving? Who is our community?”‘ he said.