Alexis Ohanian asks to be replaced by a black candidate as he resigns from Reddit’s board

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian — the co-founder of Reddit — resigned from Reddit’s board of directors today. He announced the move in a tweet, urging the company to hire a black candidate in his stead and promising his future gains on Reddit stock to serve the black community.

The move comes just two days after a quantity of popular subreddits went private or, in some instances, banned new posts to protest the company’s hate speech policies. Some moderators of a few of the site’s largest communities specifically called out Ohanian’s co-founder, current CEO Steve Huffman, for a failure to do something against racism and some of the site’s most virulent communities like r/The_Donald, its pro-Trump subreddit.

I’ve resigned as a person in the reddit board, I’ve urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I am going to use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m beginning with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Reddit is a worldwide forum, and something of the initial mass gathering places on the web that popularized and prioritized the idea of unrestricted free speech. Its stance has changed more recently.

Over the final couple years, Reddit has started to proactively ban the types of communities it could have tolerated before Donald Trump’s election as president, like the QAnon subreddit or the alt-right r/MillionDollarExtreme. But it hasn’t been perfect. Just this week, former CEO Ellen Pao — who resigned after users revolted over changes to the site during her tenure — took Reddit to task over its historical tolerance of racism and white supremacist thought.

I am obligated to call you out: You needs to have shut down the_donald instead of amplifying it and its own hate, racism, and violence. So a lot of what is happening now lies at the feet. You aren’t getting to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long https://t.co/VN5XCiYp5g — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) June 2, 2020

Ohanian’s desire to do good quality with his power and position is admirable, but it doesn’t erase the harm Reddit has done due to its commitment to speech most importantly of all.

I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: don’t stop.https://t.co/LWI1OnCaVi — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman wrote in a post Friday that the organization would honor Ohanian’s request to replace him with a black candidate. “We’re working with mods to change our content policy to explicitly address hate,” Huffman added. “I want to take responsibility for the history of our policies over the years that got us here, and we still have work to do.”

UPDATED June 5th 3:28PM ET: Added comment from Reddit CEO