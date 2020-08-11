Alexis Lafreniere lottery stunner shouldn’t change Rangers’ plan

First- total choice to Edmonton in2010 First- total choice to Edmonton in2011 First- total choice to Edmonton in2012 Seventh- total choice to Edmonton in2013 Third- total choice to Edmonton in2014 First- total choice– who was Connor McDavid, by the method– to Edmonton in2015 Fourth- total choice to Edmonton in 2016.

And do you understand the number of playoff rounds Edmonton has won over these past 11 years? That would be one, which is with the gamer who may have the most total offending ability in NHL history.

Look, Monday ended up being a remarkable day inRangerstown There is no factor to rain on the Blueshirts’ parade following the stunning lottery victory in which the 12.5 percent opportunity the group needed to land the first-overall choice in the entry draft became a 100 percent chance at including forecasted franchise winger Alexis Lafreniere to a stable of upper-echelon up-and-comers with the first-overall choice in October’s draft.

Let’s admit it. This was astunner The Rangers in some way ended up 16 th-overall in 2005 when they got in the lottery as one of the 4 groups with the very best chances of getting theNo 1 and the right to pick SidneyCrosby The league set up a retroactive cap-recapture element to the cumulative bargaining contract following the 2012-13 lockout suggested to penalize the Blueshirts for the front-loaded free-agent finalizing of Brad Richards.

So yeah, right, to those folks who think the Rangers’ triumph in this lottery was somehow…