Alexey Navalny was ‘fairly likely’ poisoned, Germany says

Navalny is being dealt with in a a Berlin healthcare facility after falling ill on a flight from Siberia recently. He was moved to the German capital from the Siberian city of Omsk on Saturday early morning.

“We are dealing with a patient who, it is fairly likely, was poisoned,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s representative, Steffen Seibert, informed reporters throughout a press instruction onMonday “Because there is a certain probability of a poison attack, protection is necessary,” Seibert stated.

Navalny’s representative Kira Yarmysh stated recently that he fell ill from presumed poisoning on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city ofTomsk

Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has actually been getting treatment at Berlin’s Charite Hospital which, according to Seibert, will be offering updates on the opposition leader’s condition. Jaka Bizilj, chairman for Cinema for Peace Foundation, which arranged the medical evacuation, informed CNN on Saturday that Navalny was in a “stable condition.”