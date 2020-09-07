Alexey Navalny: Russian opposition leader is out of coma, hospital says

Navalny “is being weaned off mechanical ventilation” and “is responding to verbal stimuli,” Berlin’s Charite Hospital said. “It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” the hospital added.

Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, became sick from suspected poisoning on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk last month.

The German government said that tests on Navalny showed “unequivocal evidence” of the use of Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent.

