Alexey Navalny: Russian hospital says opposition leader too ill to be moved, following suspected poisoning

Navalny remains in a coma after falling ill from suspected poisoning on a return flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, his spokesperson stated Thursday.

A medical airplane sent out by a German NGO has actually landed in Omsk in the hopes of leaving Navalny to Berlin for treatment at the Charite center.

But when asked why moving Navalny may be unsafe, Chief Physician of Omsk Hospital Alexander Murakhovsky stated Friday “anything could happen, even the saddest thing is possible.”

Navalny’s group declares that transportation authorities in Omsk have actually found a “deadly substance” that presents a hazard to his life and the lives of those around him and state this is the reason hospital authorities are not permitting him to be moved.

The director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), Ivan Zhdanov, declared that while in the hospital “a member of transport police came in and showed his phone [to the physician] saying ” this compound was discovered.” Zhdanov declared the head doctor responded: “Well, okay it was found [so what]. I have no information other than that.” Zhdanov stated he asked the policeman what the compound was and declares he was informed: “It’s a trick of the examination, we can’t inform you however it’s a lethal compound. This compound presents a hazard not simply to Alexey’s life however likewise to others. Everybody …

