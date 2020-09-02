Alexey Navalny: Novichok nerve agent used in poisoning, says German government

Navalny, who fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, is being dealt with at a Berlin healthcare facility.
In a declaration, German government spokesperson Steffen Siebert stated it was “startling” that “Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia.”
“The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.”
“We hope for a full recovery of Alexei Navalny,” the declaration included.
In 2018, previous Russian spy Sergei Skripal was the target of a Novichok nerve agent attack in the English cathedral city of Salisbury.
This is an establishing story. More to follow.