Alexei Navalny’s aides say doctors are refusing to let him leave Russia

Doctors in Siberia are refusing to let Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny be moved to a health center in Germany in spite of discovering he was poisoned in Siberia with a “deadly toxin”, his aides stated on Friday.

The doctors dealing with Mr Navalny later on stated they had actually discovered no traces of harmful compounds in his system, in spite of informing his spouse the contrary an hour previously.

“The diagnosis of poisoning will remain at the back of our minds. But we don’t believe the patient was poisoned,” stated Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief physician of the medical facility in Omsk where Mr Navalny is being dealt with, according to state newswire Tass.

Mr Kalinichenko stated doctors had actually developed a “practically complete” medical diagnosis however would not reveal it openly. “We have complications, we have the conditions that he has — they completely fit into the structure of the diagnosis we established,” he stated.

The declaration was a remarkable volte-face from remarks doctors and authorities made about Mr Navalny’s condition to his household and aides previously onFriday

Ivan Zhdanov, head of Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, stated a policeman had actually informed him Mr Navalny was poisoned with a compound“that poses a threat not only to him but to those around him”

He stated the officer had actually informed them that the …