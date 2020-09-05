Alexei Navalny: Trump refuses to condemn Russia over poisoning

Image copyright

President Donald Trump has actually declined to condemn Russia over the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, stating he had actually not seen evidence.

He stated the case was “tragic” however advised press reporters to focus rather on China, which he stated was a larger danger to the world than Russia.

Nato and Germany state there is “proof beyond doubt” that Mr Navalny was assaulted with a Novichok nerve representative.

His group states he was poisoned on the Kremlin’s orders. Russia rejects this.

Mr Navalny – an anti-corruption advocate who has actually long been the most popular face of opposition to President Vladimir Putin in Russia – remains in a coma in a Berlin medical facility having actually been airlifted there from Siberia, where he fell ill.

Two hours that conserved Alexei Navalny’s life

What are Novichok nerve representatives?

What did Trump state?

Speaking at a press occasion on Friday, he stated he had yet to see proof of poisoning in the event.

“So I don’t know exactly what happened. I think it’s tragic, it’s terrible, it shouldn’t happen. We haven’t had any proof yet but I will take a look,” he stated.

He likewise stopped …