A Moscow court has sentenced opposition figure Alexei Navalny to nine years in prison with a fine of 1.2 million rubles for contempt of court and fraud.

Earlier, the prosecutor demanded that he be sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined 1.2 million rubles.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the following content was posted on Navalny’s Twitter:

“9 years. Well, as the heroes of my favorite The Wire TV series said. You only do two days. Thatʼs the day you go in and the day you come out: I even had a T-shirt with that slogan, but the prison authorities confiscated it, considering the post to be extremist. ”

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN