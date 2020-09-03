Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader ‘poisoned with Novichok in attempted murder’ – Germany – Armenian News

There is “unequivocal proof” that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Germany has said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said he was a victim of attempted murder and the world would look to Russia for answers, BBC News reports.

Mr Navalny was flown to Berlin after falling ill on a flight in Siberia last month, and remains in a coma.

His team says he was poisoned on President Vladimir Putin’s orders. The Kremlin has dismissed the allegation.

The Kremlin spokesman called on Germany for a full exchange of information and foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova complained the Novichok allegations were not backed up by evidence. “Where are the facts, where are the formulas, at least some kind of information?” she asked.