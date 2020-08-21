Alexei Navalny: Russian doctors agree to let Putin critic go to Germany

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Mr Navalny was flying to Moscow from Tomsk and was diverted to Omsk after he fell ill





Russian doctors dealing with Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell under a coma after being taken ill on an aircraft, have actually altered their minds and concurred to let him be flown to Germany.

The doctors, in the Siberian city of Omsk, had previously insisted he was too ill to be moved.

His advocates presume he was poisoned, and implicate the authorities of attempting to cover a criminal activity.

A clinically geared up airplane is waiting to take him to Germany for treatment.

Reports state he might leave within hours.

“The patient’s condition is stable,” Dr Anatoly Kalinichenko was priced quote as stating by the Interfax news firm.

“As we’re in possession of a request from relatives to permit him to be transported somewhere, we have now taken the decision that we do not object to his transfer to another in-patient facility.”

Mr Navalny’s group stated earlier it was “deadly” for him to stay in the healthcare facility. His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, stated it was a pity that doctors had actually taken so long to authorize his flight as the airplane and the ideal files had actually been all set given that Friday early morning.

The healthcare facility …