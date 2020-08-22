Alexei Navalny: Putin critic taken to airport for flight to Germany



Navalny was taken by ambulance to the airport in Omsk on Saturday early morning





The Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny is being taken to the airport in the Siberian city of Omsk to be flown to Germany for treatment.

He fell under a coma after consuming what his advocates believe was poisoned tea; they implicate the authorities of attempting to hide a criminal offense.

Doctors treating him in Omsk had actually demanded Friday that he was too ill to be moved.

But they later on stated his condition was steady adequate for theflight

A clinically geared up airplane, paid for by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, is flying Mr Navalny to Berlin, where he will be dealt with at the Charit é health center.

“Alexei Navalny has been loaded into an ambulance and they are taking him to the airport,” his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh tweeted early onSaturday

She earlier stated it was a pity physicians had taken so long to authorize his flight as the airplane and the best files had actually been all set considering that Friday early morning.

Mr Navalny fell ill throughout a flight from Tomsk …