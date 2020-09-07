Alexei Navalny out of medically-induced coma, says Berlin hospital

The condition of poisoned Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has improved, doctors treating him in Berlin said.

Charité, the Berlin hospital where the most vocal critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin is being treated, said on Monday that Mr Navalny had been “removed from his medically-induced coma and was being weaned off mechanical ventilation”.

“He is responding to verbal stimuli,” the hospital added in a statement. “It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning.”

Mr Navalny, Russia’s most prominent anti-corruption activist, fell ill on a flight from Siberia after drinking a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk on August 20. He was then flown to Berlin for treatment.

The German government said last week that a toxicology test by a specialist military laboratory proved “beyond all doubt” that he was poisoned with the chemical nerve agent, novichok.

Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union, was also used in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings that targeted former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

