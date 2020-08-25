Alexei Navalny: Kremlin dismisses accusations against Putin



Alexei Navalny is now being dealt with at the Charit é medical facility in Berlin





The Kremlin has actually dismissed accusations that President Vladimir Putin approved the poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the accusations were incorrect and might not be taken seriously.

Doctors in Germany, where Mr Navalny is being dealt with, stated he had “probably” been poisoned however Mr Peskov questioned why they had “rushed” to that viewpoint.

Mr Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow last Thursday.

His fans think toxin was positioned in a cup of tea at Tomsk airport.

Alexei Navalny: Russia’s vociferous Putin critic

The flight of the arch-Putin critic was diverted to Omsk, where physicians treated him for 3 days prior to he was moved to the Charit é medical facility in Berlin.

His condition is major however not deadly, the Berlin physicians state.

Mr Navalny, 44, made his name by exposing main corruption, labelling Mr Putin’s United Russia as”the party of crooks and thieves” He has actually served …