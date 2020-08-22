Alexei Navalny in Berlin for treatment after suspected poisoning in Russia

Navalny, 44, was stricken on an airplane taking a trip from the Siberian city of Tomsk toMoscow His spokesperson and others presume he was the target of an intentional poisoning– an approach utilized prior to by Russian representatives– perhaps in tea he consumed at an airport coffee shop.

Jaka Bizilj of Cinema for Peace Foundation, the German group that moneyed Navalny’s flight to Berlin, informed press reporters that Navalny’s condition was “very critical” and “worrying.” Earlier, he informed Germany’s Bild paper that Navalny was in a steady condition throughout the flight, which was permitted by Russian authorities after formerly firmly insisting Navalny was too ill to take a trip.

Bizilj called Navalny’s relocate to care in Berlin as “just a little interim success.

“The decisive question if he survives and survives without lasting damage,” he stated.

A declaration from the Charit é medical facility stated a “comprehensive medical exam” was underway. “Once that is complete, and after speaking with the family, the medical staff will provide further details about the sickness and the next steps.” the declaration continued.

“The exam will take some time and we ask for your patience,” the declaration stated. The medical facility stated no additional updates on Navalny’s condition would be provided Saturday.

A German federal government representative informed German media the federal government “hopes the treatment will lead to an improvement and enable a complete recovery.”