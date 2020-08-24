Alexei Navalny: Evidence of poisoning, says Berlin hospital



Mr Navalny is being dealt with at the Charite hospital in Berlin





The Berlin hospital dealing with the seriously ill Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, says he appears to have actually been poisoned.

The Charite hospital launched a declaration stating “clinical evidence suggests an intoxication through a substance belonging to the group of cholinesterase inhibitors”.

His condition was “serious but not life-threatening” the declaration stated.

He fell ill on an internal flight in Russia onThursday

Video appeared to reveal Mr Navalny, a dogged critic of the Kremlin, wriggling in pain on the flight from Tomsk in Siberia to Moscow.

His fans presume he consumed poisoned tea.

Alexei Navalny: Russia’s vociferous Putin critic

“The exact substance is not yet known,” the hospital stated. “Widespread analysis has begun. The effect of the poison – i.e. the inhibition of cholinesterase in the organism – has been proven several times and in independent laboratories.”

Mr Navalny is being treated with a remedy – atropine …