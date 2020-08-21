Alexei Navalny doctors refuse to let Putin critic leave Russia – aide | World news

Doctors treating Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning have refused to allow him to be taken out of the country for treatment, saying he is too sick to be moved, the Putin critic’s press secretary has said.

The decision was announced by doctors just an hour before a plane was due to arrive to evacuate Navalny to a hospital in Germany. Navalny is currently in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk.

“The plane we have organised for Alexei’s evacuation should land in an hour,” wrote Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s press secretary, who is currently at the hospital. “The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life.”

The hospital’s chief doctor told Navalny’s team that his condition was “unstable” without giving further details. The doctor then locked himself in his office and refused to take further questions.

“Leaving [Navalny] in the Omsk hospital without equipment, with a still undiagnosed illness in his current state is deadly dangerous,” she wrote on Twitter.

Yarmysh had earlier urged Russian authorities not to interfere as supporters of the stricken opposition leader prepared to fly him out of the country to be treated for a suspected poisoning.

A plane left Nuremberg with a medical team in the early hours of Friday and, according to German media, would head to Omsk before returning to Berlin with Navalny, where the Charité hospital was ready to treat him.

Jaka Bizilj, founder of the German NGO Cinema for Peace Foundation, told…