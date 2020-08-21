Alexei Navalny doctors refuse to let Putin critic leave Russia – aide | Alexei Navalny

Doctors treating Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning have refused to release him for evacuation to a clinic abroad, sparking a standoff with his family and aides who say the Kremlin critic’s life is in danger in Russia.

The hospital’s decision was announced just an hour before a plane was due to arrive to evacuate Navalny to Berlin’s Charité hospital. Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, after collapsing on a flight on Thursday.

The hospital’s chief doctor, Alexander Murakhovsky, said they did not believe Navalny had been poisoned but declined to name the cause of his sudden illness on Thursday.

Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh said the decision to delay his evacuation to the European clinic was “an attempt on his life”.

Murakhovsky said Navalny was too sick to be moved, despite saying just hours earlier that his condition had improved. “Anything could happen. Even the worst could happen,” he said.

Later, Murakhovsky said doctors “do not believe that the patient has been poisoned”.

He added: “We have a diagnosis, we have complications … I can’t announce the diagnosis that we have made, but it has been told to his wife and the brother of our patient.”

Police detain a supporter of Alexei Navalny in front of the Federal Security Service building on Thursday. Photograph: Pavel Golovkin/AP

Navalny supporters have said they believe the hospital is under pressure to delay his…