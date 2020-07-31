Alexandre Lacazette says his Arsenal future doesn’t depend on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Football News







Alexandre Lacazette says his future at Arsenal is not reliant on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staying.

While Lacazette is connected to the Gunners up until 2022, Aubameyang’s offer ends in under a year and he might leave the club free of charge next summer season.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has actually worried he is positive he can convince Aubameyang to sign a brand-new agreement, specifically if Arsenal achieve success in Saturday’s FA Cup last versus Chelsea.

However, if Arsenal lose they will have no European football to use their existing stars or to attract brand-new finalizings to the club.

Asked if he has actually gotten in talks over a brand-new agreement, Lacazette responded: “No, we didn’t speak about this.

“Me, I’m just playing my games and finishing the season to see how it’s going to be but we didn’t talk about anything.”

Lacazette and Aubameyang are close both on and off the pitch however the France global stated his future at Arsenal is not laced with that of the club’s captain.

“No, because we know that Auba has a lot of discussions with the club and I can’t put my future on someone else,” he responded when such a situation was put to him.

“When he came everyone knows we had a good relationship together. We always talk about everything, not only about football but everything in life. He’s a good guy. That’s why between us it became really easy.”

Lacazette has actually not gathered significant flatware because signing up with Arsenal however did play the entire of the 4-1 Europa League last defeat to Chelsea last season.

The 29- year-old confesses the return journey from Azerbaijan following the video game was a challenging one and intends to utilize the loss as inspiration this time round.

“Nobody was talking. It was a long flight – really silent,” he stated.

“(It was) perhaps the worst flight I have actually ever had. But, yes, later on when you lose a last it is actually tough to attempt to talk with somebody or to laugh. Obviously everyone was dissatisfied.

“Hopefully for the ones who played (they) will not forget the final last season. Everybody needs to discover their own inspiration for this video game.

“Whether that is to think of the previous or the future, or whether it is even if they wish to win this video game.

” I am positive with my team-mates. After that whatever can take place in a video game. But it does not matter.

“I know we can do something, we can win this game and it will be hard as Chelsea are a good team but we will do everything for the fans and club.”