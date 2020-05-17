Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal ‘taking seriously’ balloon incident | Football News





Alexandre Lacazette will probably be handled internally by Arsenal

Arsenal are investigating an incident involving Alexandre Lacazette after a video emerged on-line exhibiting the ahead showing to inhale from a balloon.

As reported by the Daily Star, footage confirmed the Arsenal ahead showing to inhale from a balloon positioned at his mouth through the lockdown.

“This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally,” an announcement from Arsenal learn.

The membership will probably be releasing nothing else relating to the matter right now, whereas the ahead is but to make any remark.

Lacazette and several other different Gunners team-mates had been “reminded of their responsibilities” following the same incident in 2018 the place the group of gamers had been pictured inhaling nitrous oxide at a London nightclub.

The ahead, 28, scored 9 objectives in 26 matches in all competitions previous to the suspension of the soccer season in England as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League’s 20 golf equipment may return to coaching subsequent week, with medical specialists, league officers and membership representatives set to satisfy on Monday for crunch talks relating to the restart of the top-flight season.