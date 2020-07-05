Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal need contract talks with striker, says Mikel Arteta | Football News





Alexandre Lacazette scored in Arsenal’s win at Wolves on Saturday

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must discuss the “next step” with Alexandre Lacazette if ever the striker desires to sign a fresh contract in the club.

“We have to have a chat about the next step with him and get his ideas and his feelings. As I said, I am really happy with him,” Arteta said in front of Tuesday’s complement against Leicester, live about Sky Sports.

Arsenal vs Leicester Live on

“He’s a person that I’ve always enjoyed, even when We wasn’t in this article, because of exactly what he gives the team: their qualities, their ability, their work level. So why don’t see.

“Now our company is in an important moment. It’s no time to speak about a lot of contract situations. We still have as well as we will undertake it in the proper moment.”

More to be able to follow