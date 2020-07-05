Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal have to have contract talks with striker, says Mikel Arteta | Football News



















Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says that he likes Alexandre Lacazette as a player and certainly will have talks with the striker about his future

Lacazette, whose deal expires in 2022, came off the bench to score in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wolves, which lifted Arsenal up to seventh in the Premier League table.

The Frenchman has started just two of Arsenal’s last eight Premier League games, with Eddie Nketiah favoured in the centre-forward role on the other six occasions.

While Arsenal remain in talks with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arteta says Lacazette’s future also needs to be resolved adhering to a week where Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka signed new deals at the club.

“We have to have a chat about the next step with him and get his ideas and his feelings. As I said, I am really happy with him,” Arteta said in front of Tuesday’s match against Leicester, live on Sky Sports.

Highlights from Arsenal's win at Wolves in the Premier League

“He’s a player that I’ve always liked, even if I was not here, as a result of what that he brings to the team: his qualities, his ability, his work rate. So let’s see.

“Now we are in a crucial moment. It’s no time to talk about a lot of contract situations. We still have time and we will do it in the right moment.”

‘Win every game then pray’

After three league wins in a row Arsenal have set their sights on an unlikely late push for Champions League football next season.

Currently seventh, Arsenal are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with five games to go, and six behind Manchester United in fifth, which would be sufficient for a Champions League spot if Manchester City’s European ban is upheld – with a decision expected within the next week or two.

For Arsenal, Arteta says there can be forget about dropped points going into a tricky run of fixtures, with Tottenham and Liverpool on the way after Tuesday’s match with Leicester.

“I think we have to win every game and then wait and pray. It’s not about winning one game. I think we need to go game-by-game,” he added.

“A few weeks ago, we were really definately not even contemplating Europe and today we are a bit closer at this time. So let us go game-by-game and see where it requires us.

“Now we’re on an excellent run, we have some momentum and we’re getting to the crucial point of the summer season where we’re going to face the most notable teams next two weeks and we’re just trying to get prepared as well as we could.

“We know how important these games are going to be for the future of the season, so we are very focused and committed to trying to do as well as we can.”