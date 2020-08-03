Alexander Zverev yet to decide about travelling to New York to play in the US Open | Tennis News





Alexander Zverev is still uncertain about travelling to play at the US Open

Alexander Zverev has actually stated he is still uncertain about travelling to New York in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic to play in the US Open.

Women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and her fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios have actually stated they were avoiding the Grand Slam, which begins on August 31.

The competition will be played without viewers in a bio-secure ‘bubble’ at Flushing Meadows.

And Germany’s Zverev, who reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open this year, informed the Tennis Majors site he was unsure.