Alexander Zverev yet to decide about travelling to New York to play in the US Open | Tennis News

Zverev on his US Open strategies: “I might not to go there if I don’t feel safe, my team doesn’t feel safe”
Last Updated: 03/08/20 10: 45 am
Alexander Zverev has actually stated he is still uncertain about travelling to New York in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic to play in the US Open.
Women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and her fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios have actually stated they were avoiding the Grand Slam, which begins on August 31.
The competition will be played without viewers in a bio-secure ‘bubble’ at Flushing Meadows.
And Germany’s Zverev, who reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open this year, informed the Tennis Majors site he was unsure.