Alexander Zverev strives for US Open glory as family says a healthy return is all they care about

The world No. 7 is currently residing in one of the tournament’s official hotels with competitors limited to a support team of just three.

“I’m somebody that travels with the family all the time, I’m always around my dad, my mother, my brother as well, and they’re all not here which is for me, a little bit weird so I traveled here only with my physical trainer and my physio,” the 23 year-old told CNN from his private suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“None of my coaching staff or team members want to go here, they didn’t feel safe. I respect that, so I was not pushing them towards it.”

Also with him in the Big Apple is the coach of his brother and fellow tennis professional, Mischa Zverev. The older Zverev — who’s not playing in this year’s US Open — is 10 years Alex’s senior. He is a mentor to him both on and off the court and even though he’ll be a continent away in Europe, you can be sure he’s keeping a close eye on his sibling’s progress.

“I think my concern or the whole family’s concern is like, not how far you make it in the US Open,” Mischa Zverev told CNN Sport, relaying a message of familial love. “We want you to come back healthy and once you come back, you want the whole team to come back healthy and as quickly as possible.

“And that’s all we care about, that’s all we really care…