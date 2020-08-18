Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, former CIA officer, arrested and charged with espionage

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma supposedly turned over details about the CIA’s workers and tradecraft to Chinese intelligence and was offered 10s of countless dollars in return.
A naturalized United States person born in Hong Kong, Ma, 67, informed an undercover FBI representative impersonating a Chinese intelligence officer previously this month that he desired “the motherland” to be successful, according to court files.
Senior authorities called Ma a traitor.
“The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime,” John Demers, the assistant chief law officer for nationwide security, stated in a declaration.
Ma, who was arrested on Friday, is charged with conspiracy to interact nationwide defense details to assist a foreign federal government. He is set up to make a preliminary look in Hawaii federal court onTuesday
Much of the espionage he is implicated of took place numerous years back. According to court files, Ma, who served in the CIA from 1982 to 1989, started offering tricks in 2001 amidst 3 days of conferences in a Hong Kong hotel space with 5 …