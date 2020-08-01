Alexander Vindman in fiery op-ed upon military retirement: ‘I believe that in America, right matters’

“At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation’s values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment,” composed Vindman, whose household left to the United States from the Soviet Union when he was a kid.

“Our citizens are being subjected to the same kinds of attacks tyrants launch against their critics and political opponents,” he continued later on, including, “There is another way.”

In the op-ed that released Saturday upon retiring from the United States Army after more than 21 years of military service, Vindman– “now a civilian”– stated how he did not anticipate the course of occasions that originated from his decision to report concerns about Trump’s July 25, 2019, phone call with the Ukrainian President to other authorities on the National SecurityCouncil Vindman’s testament in the impeachment questions eventually triggered Trump to fire him as the top Ukraine professional on the council in February and his decision to retire from the Army.

“During my testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, I reassured my father, who experienced Soviet authoritarianism firsthand, saying, ‘Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.’ Despite Trump’s retaliation, I stand by that conviction,” Vindman composed, berating “the spurious attacks of a disreputable man and his sycophants.”

“To this day, despite everything that has happened, I continue to believe in the American Dream,” he included. “I believe that in America, right matters. I wish to assist make sure that right matters for all …

