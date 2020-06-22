Alexander Spendaryan Opera Theatre to show Mozart Requiem online – Panorama

Alexander Spendaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theatre will broadcast today at 20.00 W.A.Mozart Requiem dedicated to the memory of the victims in the Great patriotic war.

As the Opera Theatre posted on its Facebook page, the concert features Kaunas State Choir, Artistic director Petras Bingelis and theatre’s symphony orchestra. The conductor is Artistic director of the Opera theatre Constantine Orbelian.

The project was implemented on the initiative of maestro Constantine Orbelian with the support of The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia.